Apollo, McKinley Buildings Ready for the School Year

St. Cloud School District 742 underwent numerous building construction projects this summer. The projects are wrapping up with school set to start next week. Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON. She says the bathrooms are done at McKinley but the classroom addition won't be done until early November. Putnam says the original plan was to have the addition complete by mid October but the rainy summer has pushed back that plan until early November.

Apollo High School underwent work on their theater, roofing, bathrooms and a reconfiguration of the parking lot this summer. Putnam says the theater probably won't be ready until February. She says they will use alternate facilities for shows until then. Putnam acknowledges the A-wing roofing work wasn't completed due to rains and hot weather but it has been sealed up and will be completed next summer. She says the Apollo building is ready for the start of the school year.

Apollo is still in need of more significant renovation according to Putnam. She explains the district would need to go to the voters with a referendum for the money to pay for a permanent secure entrance and addition work on the building. Putnam says this will not happen this year but I could be on the ballot as early as 2025. She indicates the school board will continue discussions on the plan for this going forward.

Putnam says they are excited to have teachers back working this week and are set for open houses throughout the district. St. Cloud School District 742 is planning open houses on August 28 and September 3 for elementary students, August 27 for North and South Middle Schools and for both Tech and Apollo High Schools.