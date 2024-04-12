Apollo Inducts Hall of Fame Class Sunday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - This Sunday, five students and coaches - and one team - will be inducted into the Apollo High School Hall of Fame.
Get our free mobile app
This year’s class includes:
- John Lieser, a former English teacher and golf coach,
- Jeremy Mendel
- Kelly Rieder,
- Mitch Bengston,
- Kelsey Lucia-Sjogren,
- The 1982 State Champion Girls Basketball Team.
The class will be inducted at a ceremony at the Apollo High School Resource Center at 4:00 pm.
THIS MONTH'S MOST-READ STORIES:
Poultry Farms Using Lasers to Keep Wild Birds Away
Benton County Fair Announces Grandstand Lineup
GALLERY!! The Foley Mansion is Ready for the Public