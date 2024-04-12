Apollo Inducts Hall of Fame Class Sunday

Photo: Jeff McMahon

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - This Sunday, five students and coaches - and one team - will be inducted into the Apollo High School Hall of Fame.

This year’s class includes:

  • John Lieser, a former English teacher and golf coach,
  • Jeremy Mendel
  • Kelly Rieder,
  • Mitch Bengston,
  • Kelsey Lucia-Sjogren,
  • The 1982 State Champion Girls Basketball Team.

The class will be inducted at a ceremony at the Apollo High School Resource Center at 4:00 pm.

