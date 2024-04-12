Apollo Inducts Hall of Fame Class Sunday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - This Sunday, five students and coaches - and one team - will be inducted into the Apollo High School Hall of Fame.

Get our free mobile app

This year’s class includes:

John Lieser, a former English teacher and golf coach,

Jeremy Mendel

Kelly Rieder,

Mitch Bengston,

Kelsey Lucia-Sjogren,

The 1982 State Champion Girls Basketball Team.

The class will be inducted at a ceremony at the Apollo High School Resource Center at 4:00 pm.

THIS MONTH'S MOST-READ STORIES:

Poultry Farms Using Lasers to Keep Wild Birds Away

Benton County Fair Announces Grandstand Lineup

GALLERY!! The Foley Mansion is Ready for the Public