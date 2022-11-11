Apollo Girls Swimmers Perform Well at Section Prelims

The Section 6A preliminary girls swimming meet took place Thursday at Alexandria Middle School. The diving preliminary competition will happen tonight starting at 5:30 p.m.

Apollo swimmers who qualified for the finals.

200FR: Jamie Durheim (10th) Taylor Knadel (16th)

200IM: Madelyn Weekley (16th)

100FL: Madelyn Weekley (16th)

100FR: Jamie Durheim (12th)

500FR: Taylor Knadel (10th)

100BK: Gabi Barthel (16th)

100BR: Bre Boucher (9th)

Relays: The Medley and 200 Free Relays will swim in Finals!

The 8 individual swims qualifying for finals for Apollo is 5 more than the 3 qualifiers they had last year.

The section final competition starts at 1:00 Saturday at Alexandria Middle School. Top 2 swim finishers in each event (or make time cut) advance on to STATE next week at U of M. Top 4 dive finishers advance on to STATE next week at U of M.