Anthony “Tony” R. Brown, 39, Little Falls

January 2, 1982 - December 11, 2021

Anthony "Tony" R. Brown, age 39 of Little Falls passed away December 11, 2021 after a valiant fight against cancer. A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. Fr. Benjamin Kociemba will officiate. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the start of the service on Saturday at the church.

Tony was born on January 2, 1982 in Scottsdale, AZ. From a young age Tony loved the United States Military, as an adult he proudly enlisted and served his country in the United States Army. Tony worked at FamilyWise Services for the past four years, where he met the love of his life Yesenia Brown. He was known as a kind and generous person, always looking to impact the lives of people around him. Tony made a habit of going out of his way to help others, he was a true example of what it meant to be humble. Tony was always positive and motivating, often telling his family and friends "Do big things". He loved deeply and lived with intention. Tony will be forever missed by all who loved him.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Yesenia; mother, Katie; brothers, Joe Brown, Drew Mehdizadeh, Nathan Barclay, Roger McDonald; sisters, Nikki (Phil) Gorman, Angelina Barclay; nieces and nephews, Jackson, Evelyn, Alice and Baby Joe; grandma, Martha (Sam) Peterson; uncles, John (Laura), Andy (Joan); aunt, Sarah; special cousins, Kelly (Kyle) Kirsh and their children, Michael and David; parents in law, Esteban and Angelica Miranda; brother in law, David Miranda; and his treasured pets, Paloma and Marbella Brown.

He was preceded in death by his grandma, Marlene Brown; grandpa, Jon Dannerbeck and his cat of 13 years, Stormerson Romero Brown.

Our Love is Forever Yours!