Anthony “Tony” J. Cherne, Jr., 75, Albany

September 3, 1947 - May 10, 2023

Anthony “Tony” J. Cherne, Jr., age 75, of Albany, MN died on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Tony was born on September 3, 1947, in Melrose, MN to Anthony and Edna (Hiltner) Cherne, Sr. He grew up and farmed in the St. Anthony area. Tony was united in marriage to Linda Binsfeld on September 23, 1972, in St. Nicholas. He and Linda farmed on the Cherne home farm until they moved to their home in Albany. Tony served in the United States Army from November 16, 1966, to October 28, 1968. Following his discharge, Tony was a truck driver for many years working for both Joe’s Trucking and Ramler Trucking in Albany. Tony enjoyed spending time with his Grandchildren, Golfing and Bowling. He was a member of the St. Anthony Catholic Church and the Albany American Legion.

Survived by his wife, Linda of 51 years, Albany; daughters, Tanya Knutson (Blaine Kennedy) ,Mosinee, WI; Tammy (Tim) Lieser, Paynesville; three grandchildren, Paige Thielen, Tressa and Trevin Lieser, brothers and sisters, Jim (Gail) Cherne, Freeport; Linda (Ken) Gerads, Royalton; Ione (Gerald) Heinen, Albany; Mary (Hugo) Wuertz, Spring Hill; Judy Zenzen, Elrosa; Joanie(Peter) Schmidt, Big Lake; Elaine (Ron) Ritter, Freeport; Eileen (Gary) Middendorf, Melrose.

Preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Sr. and Edna Cherne, son-in-law, Nate Knutson, brother-in-law, Donnie Zenzen, mother and father-in-law, George and Elsie Binsfeld, and niece, Ember Schmitz.

Tony had requested a casual dress code and to wear your cowboy boots if you have them.