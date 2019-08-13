Anthony “Tony” Gruenke, 88, Albany

June 26, 1931 – August 9, 2019

Services celebrating the life of Anthony “Tony” Gruenke, age 88 of Albany, will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 14 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Tony died Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital after a short illness. There will be a visitation from 4-8 PM, Tuesday, August 13 and again after 10:00 AM Wednesday at the Seven Dolors gathering space. Seven Dolors parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Tony was born June 26, 1931 in Albany to Anton Sr. and Frances (Kalla) Gruenke. He graduated from the Albany High School and entered the U.S. Army. After returning from the Army, he lived in the twin cities area for a few years, He returned to Albany and started working with his brother and brother-in-law in the chicken hatchery business. Later he and a partner purchased the Feed Mill in Richmond. He married Joan Hodel on October 8, 1960 in Seven Dolors Catholic Church. The couple lived in Albany and Tony grew his business with the purchase of other feed mills and feed stores. After he sold his business, he drove bus for Wacosa for 9 years. He was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church and the Albany American Legion.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Gruenke, Albany; son, Tom (Nancy) Gruenke, St. Cloud and daughter, Paula Gruenke, Albany. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and his sister, Bernice Steffen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by siblings Harry, Viola, Hortense, Alfred, Eleanor, Werner, Delores, Gumpert, Pirmin, Virgil and Ruth.