Another Wet, Windy Day in Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Widespread rain continues on Tuesday with much of the area picking up an additional 1-2 inches of rainfall through Wednesday.

On Monday, the St. Cloud Regional Airport officially received 0.51 inches of rain. This May has seen 1.72 inches of rain, which is still 0.46 inches below normal.

Gusty winds are also expected.

East winds will strengthen throughout Tuesday morning with sustained values reaching 20 to 30 miles per hour. Gusts will potentially exceed 40 miles per hour.

Gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects and take down tree limbs. Strong winds can also make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

As rain exits Wednesday, skies turn mostly sunny and temperatures warm into the 60s through the weekend.

