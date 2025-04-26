Annual Sunshine Run Raises Money For Brain & Behavioral Research

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Over 1,000 people took advantage of the nice Saturday morning weather to support a good cause. The 15th Annual Sunshine Run took place in Cold Spring from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The run is a fundraiser to support the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and raise awareness about mental health. Organizer Kathy Robbins says the event is about community, honoring those who have been lost to suicide, and supporting each other.

In addition to the 2.2-mile run/walk, there was a kids Penguin Trot, an online silent auction, and a bake sale. The Sunshine Run has raised over $500,000 in total for the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.

