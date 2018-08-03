Annie the Musical Takes Center Stage in Cold Spring [VIDEO]

COLD SPRING -- You won't have to wait for "tomorrow" to see this musical performance take center stage.

Great Northern Theatre Company debuts Annie the Musical Friday at Rocori High School.

Kelly Walters plays Mr. Warbucks Assistant Grace. She says her favorite thing about theatre is seeing the journey the show goes through from day one to opening night.

I think if you come to a show you think it just happens overnight. But it's quite the process and I like being involved from beginning to end and seeing the final product.

The show is about everyone's favorite redheaded orphan girl Annie, who finds her way out of the orphanage to live with the most powerful man in New York.

Katharine Lathe plays the lead role of Annie. This is her first time working with the theatre company and says she jumped at the chance to join the show.

When I heard they were doing the show I was really excited. I've always loved the show, I've always dreamed of living in a mansion.

Mitchell Hurrle plays billionaire Mr. Warbucks. He says the show not only brings a lot of energy but many familiar songs to sing along with.

It's a great show with fun energy and great songs. If you have seen Annie before you know what songs to expect and they are just as good as on Broadway.

Annie the Musical starts at 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $19 for adults, $15 for seniors and $12 for children.