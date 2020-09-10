GREAT Theatre Back On Stage With Live-Stream Broadway Event

ST. CLOUD -- Live theatre - of a sort - is coming back to the Paramount Center stage this weekend.

GREAT Theatre and the Paramount Center for the Arts are partnering to bring community theater back for the first time since March.

GREAT Executive Director Dennis Whipple says while this will be different from past shows, a lot of their performers were eager to take the stage again.

We really wanted to celebrate the Broadway Series GREAT isn't able to perform right now. We were working with our volunteer performers to pick songs from new to old musicals and trying to have songs that are joyful and inspirational.

The GREATer Together Broadway Musical Revue is a live-stream only event featuring over 20 songs performed live onstage by some of the best local talent.

Paramount Center of the Arts Executive Director Bob Johnson says this isn't the first time they've dealt with live-stream performances since the pandemic, after holding three concerts this summer.

They were very well received. We learned from each show and had over 3,000 people watching the third concert in August and had contributions of over $3,000. People are responding and showing they want this and to some degree willing to pay for it.

Johnson says they hope to do more of these types of events to continue to bring entertainment to the public.

Whipple says all performers will be masked up when not performing and socially distanced throughout the Paramount.

You can catch the performance on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. on GREAT Theatre's Facebook or YouTube channel.

While the event is free viewers are encouraged to consider making a donation on GREAT's website, which will be split between GREAT and the Paramount.