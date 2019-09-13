GREAT Theatre’s Chicago To Razzle Dazzle Audiences [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- GREAT Theatre kicks off their 2019-20 season this weekend with a Broadway classic filled with music, dancing, murder and all that jazz.

Chicago is the longest running American musical in Broadway history and GREAT Theatre has been working for years to bring it to central Minnesota.The story follows a young jazz singer who wants to make it big, however quickly finds herself on murders row.

Jessica Stenberg plays the young singer Roxie Hart, a role she quickly learned had similarities to her own personality.

When I started exploring who Roxie was, it was like her is Roxie and her is Jessica and we are not the same. Then I started to realized I was wrong and I related almost too much in the reasons why she makes her choices and her inner motivation.

Lily Truebenbach is in her first GREAT Theatre production and plays the role of Velma Kelly. She says while she has a longer drive then most of the cast, she couldn't pass up this opportunity.

I saw the show for the first time when I was 15 and it's been my favorite show ever since. I was shocked to get the part and super excited.

Both Stenberg and Truebenbach's characters spend a lot of time on stage together, which Truebenbach says has been a natural transition.

Tickets for the show are $38 and the performance runs Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.