GREAT’s Newsies “Seize the Day” On The Paramount Theatre Stage

ST. CLOUD -- Local theatergoers can "Seize the Day" with another lively performance by the GREAT Theatre company beginning this weekend.

Newsies is a Tony Award-winning musical based on the 1992 film of the same name. It draws inspiration from the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899 in New York City.

The show tells the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of life as an artist far away from the big city. Things take a turn for Kelly and the gang when notorious publishing kingpin Joseph Pulitzer raises the price of papers in order to line his own pockets. The move prompts Kelly and his fellow newsies to strike back.

The production is directed and choreographed by Twin Cities-based theater veteran Michael Matthew Ferrell, and features the singing and dancing of 28 cast members scored by a full, live orchestra.

The show kicks off Friday and runs through February 9 at the Paramount Theatre in downtown St. Cloud.

WJON's Alex Svejkovsky contributed to this story.