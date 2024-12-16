Annette “Netty” M. Dickson, 72, Big Lake

November 26, 1952 - December 11, 2024

Annette “Netty” Dickson, a pillar of strength, bravery, unyielding love, and positivity, passed away on December 11, 2024, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Annette was born on November 26, 1952, to Cyril and Veronica Walesch. The sixth of ten children, she was known from an early age for her warmth, generosity, and undeniably loving spirit. Born in Minneapolis, MN, she lived in Osseo until the age of six, when her family moved to Becker, MN, where she formed many lifelong friendships. She graduated from Becker High School in 1970.

Annette’s creativity and passion for beauty led her to study Floral Design at Brainerd Technical College. While living in Brainerd, she met the love of her life, Roland Dickson. They were united in marriage on April 17, 1976, in Denver, Colorado. Together, they built a beautiful life in Big Lake, MN, where they raised their two children, Phillip and Ashley, and ran their family business, Metro Seamless Gutters, for 37 years.

While raising their family, Annette was deeply involved in her community. She served for many years on the High School Booster Club and was honored as “Booster of the Year” in 1999. She also served as a Girl Scout Troop leader for several years, always dedicated to improving her community and helping her children succeed.

Annette’s heart overflowed with joy when her grandchildren were born. She cherished every moment with them, from their earliest days of swimming and stroller walks to watching them swim, tube, fish, and ride bikes at the family’s beloved cabin. The cabin was her happy place, where she created countless cherished memories with family and friends. She loved hosting visitors, filling the lake house with laughter, love, and togetherness.

In retirement, Annette enjoyed traveling and meeting up with friends for lunch, shopping, or simply spending time in their company. She particularly treasured her time at Bingo with friends. Above all, she loved being with her children and grandchildren, who were the light of her life.

Known for her infectious positivity and upbeat attitude, Annette brought joy to everyone she encountered—family, friends, customers, and neighbors alike. Her ability to uplift others was unmatched, and her kind, open-hearted spirit left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

Annette is preceded in death by her parents, Cyril and Veronica Walesch; her sister, Mary Jo Johnson; her mother-in-law, Norma Dickson; and her nephews, Matthew Roff and Jeffrey Whiteford.

She will be lovingly remembered by her devoted husband of nearly 49 years, Roland; her children, Phillip Dickson and Ashley (Ryan) Straw; her adored grandchildren, Paige, Matthew, Hunter, Colton, and Savannah; her siblings, Peggy Belzer, Judy (Brad) Johnson, Warren Johnson, Jim Walesch, Tom (Jelene) Walesch, Jeanne (Paul) Henderson, Steve (Elizabeth) Walesch, Karen (Bill) Bliss, and Kay (Guy) Blanchard; her sisters-in-law, Rosie Fouts and Laurie Erickson; as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

A celebration of Annette’s life will be held on January 3, 2025, at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., followed by lunch at noon:

Grace Lutheran Church

11185 27th Ave SE

Becker, MN 55308

Burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to CentraCare Coborn Cancer Center or CentraCare Hospice.