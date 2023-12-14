Annette M. Poganski, 62, Cold Spring

September 12, 1961 - December 13, 2023

A Celebration of Life will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Annette M. Poganski, age 62, who passed away Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Annette was born September 12, 1961 in St. Cloud to Louis and Irene (Bieniek) Ertl. She married Dale Poganski on June 20, 1981 at Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud. They lived in St. Cloud prior to moving to Cold Spring 38 years ago. Annette was the Bookkeeper for Poganski Automotive for 24 years and also worked as a Dental Assistant. She enjoyed cooking, baking, watching TV, sewing, and playing Candy Crush and computer games. Annette was stubborn, a spit fire, and hated the cold and bugs. Her favorite color was light blue.

Annette is survived by her husband of 42 years, Dale of Cold Spring; sons, Dustin (Julie) of St. Joseph and Gregory (Shawna) of Foley; mother, Irene of Sartell; siblings, Myron (Deb) Ertl of St. Joseph, Harvey (Bonnie) Ertl of St. Joseph, Chester (Sevy) Ertl of Brooklyn Center, Kevin (Therese) Ertl of Sauk Rapids, Tim (Lillian) Ertl of Sauk Rapids, Judy Glass of Freeport, Steven Ertl of Sauk Rapids, Brian (Shannon) Ertl of Sauk Rapids, Dennis Ertl of Sartell, Patty Ertl of St. Cloud, and Wendy McConnell of St. Cloud; and grandchildren, Ashlyn, Isaac, Adalynn, Abbie, Xander, and Jensen. She was preceded in death by her father, Louis; sister, Norma Ertl; and brother, Randall Ertl.