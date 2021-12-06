Annella (Nel) Abfalter, 75, Clear Lake

January 3, 1946 - December 2, 2021

Annella (Nel) Abfalter, age 75, of Clear Lake, passed away on December 2, 2021 at home surrounded by family.

Nel Abfalter was born January 3rd, 1946, in Little Falls, MN to John and Marcella (Thene) Long. Nel married Ronald Abfalter May 19, 1972, and they raised 3 girls. She loved reading, playing cards, cooking, and bonfires. Anyone who knew Nel knows that her pride and joy were her daughters, son-in-laws and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Ron, children Cindy (Ken Countryman) Dunsmore, Laura (Ken) Freese, and Carrie Abfalter; grandchildren, Morgan Freese, Isaac Freese, Kayla Worm, Ali Mae Worm and Savanna Dunsmore; 7 sisters and 2 brothers.

She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Yvonne Bauer, Raymond Long, and Howard Long.

Nel’s celebration of life will take place December 11th, 2021, at the Freese residence, 5767 Mayhew Lake Road NE, Sauk Rapids, MN, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. On December 12th, 2021, the 10:00 AM mass at the St. Lawrence Parish in Duelm, MN will be in memory of Nel with a light reception following at the Freese residence.