Annandale Man Suffers Minor Injuries in Dirt Bike Crash

MAINE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP -- An Annandale man survived crashing his dirt bike Sunday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got a call just after 7:15 p.m. regarding a dirt bike in the ditch with its driver lying next to it.

The crash happened along Highway 55 east of Kimball.

Deputies arrived and talked with the driver, 27-year-old Brett Iees. He said he was driving in the ditch when he hit a large rock causing his bike to roll 5-6 times.

Get our free mobile app

Iees was wearing a helmet and protective gear and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He refused transport to the hospital and was cited for an Off-Highway Motorcycle Operation violation.