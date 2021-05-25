Annandale Man Suffers Minor Injuries in Dirt Bike Crash
MAINE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP -- An Annandale man survived crashing his dirt bike Sunday.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got a call just after 7:15 p.m. regarding a dirt bike in the ditch with its driver lying next to it.
The crash happened along Highway 55 east of Kimball.
Deputies arrived and talked with the driver, 27-year-old Brett Iees. He said he was driving in the ditch when he hit a large rock causing his bike to roll 5-6 times.
Iees was wearing a helmet and protective gear and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He refused transport to the hospital and was cited for an Off-Highway Motorcycle Operation violation.
