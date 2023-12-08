Annabelle Elizabeth (Theel) Krupke, 96, Paynesville

October 23, 1927 – December 4, 2023

Annabelle Elizabeth (Theel) Krupke, age 96 of Paynesville, passed away on December 4th, 2023, with her son and granddaughter by her side at Koronis Manor. Her service will be held in the spring for friends and family.

Ann was born to Harold Alvin Theel and Bernice Catherine Pinch on October 23rdof 1927in Paynesville, MN. She had 14 siblings Donald, Carl, Denton, Milton, Lloyd, Floyd, Tom, Faye, Norman, Dorothy, Myron, Victor (Jackie), Andrea and Judy. Ann married William Adolph Krupke on February 18th, 1957, in Tampa Florida. They had two sons Darryl and Brady and three stepdaughters Peggy, Gloria and Paulette from William’s previous marriage.

Ann had a full and happy life. She was an extremely hard worker and all about her family. Ann was a strong determined woman who never stopped moving. She was a role model to her family showing her strength against life’s challenges and we loved her greatly. Through obstacles or injuries, she never stopped and always showed her spirit. Ann enjoyed building cabins with her husband and splitting time between their place in Florida, cabin on Lake Koronis and a farm outside of Paynesville. She enjoyed working as a waitress/hostess at Perkins, working at the state fair for many years and was the owner of Hilltop Video. After her husband passed, she loved spending time at her place in N. Fort Myers Florida and coming back to stay with her family in Minnesota for the summers. Some of her favorite hobbies included playing cards, bowling, dancing, playing piano, going to the casino, and visiting friends and family.

Always on the move Ann could be found the last 6 years roaming the halls of Koronis Manor or trying to sneak off to Casey’s! Her fiery personality, white cotton hair and steely blue eyes will not be forgotten. She left behind a growing family and has made a lasting mark. Annabelle’s family would like to extend a special thank you to all her caregivers at Koronis Manor over the years. We appreciate you!

Annabelle Elizabeth Theel is survived by her son Brady; 5 granddaughters Nikki Green, Christa Krupke, Alicia (Scott) Varner, Erin Krupke, Shelly Worrel (Scott) and Cami (Brian) Schwantz; 3 grandson’s Jay (Kristy) Jones, Chad (Lisa) Renwick and Cory Renwick. She also has 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; 5 siblings-Carl (Laura) Theel, Denton Theel, Faye (Eileen) Theel, Norman Theel and Judy (Theel) Espelund.

Her heavenly angels waiting to greet her are her parents, Harold and Bernice Theel; Husband Bill Krupke; Son Darryl Krupke; granddaughters Kayla Krupke and Tiffany (Krupke) Gnirck; Siblings Donald Theel, Lloyd Theel, Floyd Theel, Milton Theel, Tom Theel, Andrea Calendar, Dorothy Theel, Myron Theel and (Jackie) Theel. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.