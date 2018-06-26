Annabell C. Janssen, 81, St. Cloud

July 2, 1936 - June 26, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM on Monday, July 2, 2018 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud for Annabell C. Janssen, age 81, of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4-8PM on Sunday, July 1, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Monday at the Church in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be prayed at 4PM followed by the Waite Park American Legion Post #428 Auxiliary at 5:30PM on Sunday at the funeral home in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Annabell was born July 2, 1936 in St. Cloud to Edward and Rose (Lenger) Theisen. She was a homemaker and worked as a daycare provider. Annabell was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud and life member of the Waite Park American Legion Auxiliary Post #428. She also volunteered at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for many years. Annabell enjoyed bowling in her younger years, playing cards, trips to the casino, and word searches. Annabell had a dry sense of humor and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Annabell is survived by her children, Edward (Mary) of Spring Hill, FL, Peter (Lynn Jensen) of Holdingford, John of Faribault, Sue (Don) Schwegel of St. Joseph, Dennis (Linda) of Rice, Earl of Rice, Michael (Robin) of Bangor, ME, Janet (Jim) Schmitt of Sartell; siblings, Gilbert, Ralph, LeRoy, Verna Mattila, Carol Bouma; 18 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren;

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Arnold, Donald, Jerome, Eugene, Marvin; sisters, Shirley, Lorraine Stein, Virginia Kroll; and former husband, Arnold.