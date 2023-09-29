Anna May Fleischhacker, 86, Albany

January 20, 1937 – September 26, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial, a celebration of life, for Anna May Fleischhacker, age 86, of Albany, will be at St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Anthony, MN at 11 AM, on Thursday, October 5, 2023. Visitation will be from 9-11 on Thursday at the church. The interment will be in the parish cemetery. Anna May passed away on September 26, 2023, at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home, Albany, surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, Albany.

Anna May Fleischhacker was born on January 20, 1937, in Richmond, MN to Joseph and Katherine (Stang) Schlangen. She grew up on a farm outside of Farming, MN, the youngest of 10. She married Herman Fleischhacker on May 21, 1958, in Richmond, MN. Together they farmed south of Freeport. Along with farming and raising 5 children, Anna May worked as a nurse’s aide at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home. After selling the cattle, they moved to St. Anthony and Anna May started working at Jennie-O in Melrose, MN. 1979 was the start of the Hermie’s Bar era in Albany. They entertained many folks with stories, pool, darts, card parties, and live local family bands. Along the way, Hermie and Anna May acquired a cabin near Long Prairie, where many gatherings were held. Anna May was a member of St. Anthony parish and St. Anthony Christian Mother’s.

Anna May is survived by her children, Alvin (Kathi), Randall, MN, Gloria (Andy) Notsch, Avon, MN, Donna Gohman, St. Cloud, MN, Cathy (Darrell) Pundsack, Avon, MN, Brian (Janelle), St. Stephen, MN, 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and sister, Bertha Braegelmann, Cold Spring, MN.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Herman, on November 11, 2004, son-in-law, Alfred Gohman brothers and sisters, Rosa (Bernard) Hemmesch, Alfred (Liz) Schlangen, Elsie (Tony) Dingmann, Gregor (Rita) Schlangen, Daniel (Nita) Schlangen, Marcus (Florina) Schlangen, Miranda (Andy) Lauer, and Hubert Schlangen and brother-in-law, Roman Braegelmann.

Many thanks to the Mother of Mercy staff for being her 2nd family for the past 11 years.

