Anna Marie’s Announces Stretch Goal for Coming Home Campaign

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Anna Marie's Alliance has raised its goal for the Coming Home Campaign.

The campaign, which originally aimed to raise $2.5 million for construction costs, has already almost achieved that goal. So, they've set a new stretch goal of an additional $750,000 bringing the total campaign goal to $3.25 million.

The additional money raised will establish an Impact Fund that will support a range of initiatives to help survivors of domestic violence and the staff who work with them.

The kick off the new stretch goal, Mike and Karel Helgeson have pledged a $250,000 challenge gift. Any donations between now and the end of the year will be matched dollar for dollar up to $250,000.

