Anna M. Chapman-Hilsgen, 63, Sauk Rapids

June 3, 1960 - February 2, 2024

A Celebration of Life will be 2:00 PM Saturday, February 17, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Anna Chapman-Hilsgen, age 63, who passed away Friday, February 2, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Bruce Tessen will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.

Anna was born June 3, 1960 in St. Cloud to Alfred and Marie (Sinz) Chapman, Sr. She married David Hilsgen, Jr. on August 17, 1991 at Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell. Anna lived in the St. Cloud area all of her life and worked in Environmental Services at the St. Cloud Hospital for over 28 years. She enjoyed the Long and Vali Hi drive-ins, Split Rock Lighthouse, movies, and flowers.

Survivors include her husband, David of Sauk Rapids; son, Jason (Sarah Mohr) Chapman of Sauk Rapids; step-daughter, Jennifer Kampa of St. Paul; siblings, Al Chapman of Sartell, Gary (Pat) Chapman of Gilman, Jim Chapman of Sauk Rapids, and Elaine Harren of Waite Park; granddaughters, Katelyn, Allison and Lennox; and dogs, Willie, Lady and Tobby. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Arnold.