Anna L. Dull, 92, Sauk Rapids

April 4, 1928– Jan. 16 2021

Anna L. Dull, age 92, Sauk Rapids, MN, passed peacefully on Jan. 16, 2021 at her apartment in Good Shepherd Court.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, January 22, 2021 at Grace United Methodist Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be fro 11:00 AM–1:00 PM Friday at Grace United Methodist Church. The service will include the Eastern Star Prayer Service. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Anna was born April 4, 1928 in Doran, MN to John and Maude (Wells) Beving. She graduated from Bertha High School in 1946.

On August 20, 1947 Anna was united in marriage to Alyn Dull in Deer Creek, MN. Anna was at Alyn’s side as he finished his Master’s degrees at St. Cloud State University and his Doctor’s degrees at the University of South Dakota. They lived in Truman, MN where Alyn taught mathematics from 1949-1956, until Alyn joined the faculty at St. Cloud State University. While at SCSU, Anna and Alyn were dorm parents at the Whitney House, and maintained connections with many of the girls that lived there. The Dulls lived in St. Cloud until 2015, when they moved to Good Shepherd Court Apartments in Sauk Rapids.

Anna was a 50-year member of Granite Chapter #5 Order of Eastern Star. Anna was active with Alyn, and attended many Masonic events. Together, they worked with the many masonic bodies, and Anna especially enjoyed their work with the Bethel #11 of the Job’s Daughters, where she and Alyn were advisors. Along with Alyn, she attended events for the Masonic Lodges, Grand Lodges of many jurisdictions, Shrine events, DeMolay and Job’s Daughters. One of Anna’s favorite groups was the “Lovable Loonies” – a group of Masonic wives that became life-long friends. Anna greeted everyone with a smile and a hug!

Anna was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in St. Cloud. She was an avid golfer and won many awards at Wapicada Golf Club. She was also involved in Osman Shrine Ladies Auxiliary, St. Cloud Faculty Wives, and St. Cloud PEO chapter.

Anna is survived by sisters-in-law, Lois Beving and Marvel (Ken) Blaske; many cherished nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Alyn N. Dull in 2016; her parents; sisters, Lucille Charchenko and Donna Alt; and brothers, Dick, Chet, Jack and Ray Beving.

Memorials may be directed to the “Alyn and Anna Mathematics Scholarship” at the St. Cloud State University Foundation, Minnesota Masonic Charities or Grace United Methodist Church.