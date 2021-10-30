Anna B. Schulte, 94, Melrose formerly of Burtrum

February 28, 1927 - October 26, 2021

Anna B. Schulte 94 year old resident of Melrose formerly of Burtrum died Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Centra Care Nursing Home in Melrose. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 1 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Upsala with Father David Grundman officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 A.M. on Monday at the church in Upsala.

Anna B. Doll was born on February 28, 1927 in St. Martin, MN to Peter and Anna (Stoering) Doll. She was united in marriage to Norbert Schulte of St. Rosa on June 30th, 1953. They made their home on a farm near Upsala, MN. She enjoyed quilting, puzzles and playing cards. Anna treasured her time spent with family and friends visiting. Anna was a member of St. Mary's Christian Mothers and St. Mary's Sewing Circle in Upsala.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Ron (Gail) Schulte, John (Jean) Schulte, David (special friend, Beth Thorman) Schulte, Roger Schulte, Glenn Schulte all of Upsala; daughters, Lavonne (Jeron) Hinnenkamp of Melrose, Luann (Dave) Van Drehle of New Munich; brother, Peter Doll of Albany; grandchildren, Corey (Nichole) Schulte, Andy (Coreen) Schulte, Emily (Todd) Rakotz, Nicole (Josh) Brusven, Eric (Ashley) Schulte, Sara (Craig) Lieser, Samantha Hinnenkamp, Jessie (Matt) Schultzentenberg, Jennifer Van Drehle and Aaron Van Drehle; 14 great-grandchildren; in-laws, Ambrose (Jan) Reller, Dorothy (Art) Van Heel, Gene (Vickie) Reller and Bob Elfering.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norbert on November 26, 1985; infant son; great-grandson, Dalton Schulte; siblings, Art (Clara) Doll, Herbert (Adeline) Doll, Bernadine (Ray) Meyer, Gertrude (Edwin) Welle, Viola (Edmund) Buermann, Hildegard Doll; sister-in-law, Jenny Doll; two infant brothers; in-laws, Florence (Lawrence) Roering, Justin (Alma) Schulte, Mary Anne Reller, Rita (Dan) Wicker and Rosie Elfering.

The family would like to express a very special thank you to Dr. Heller, nurses and staff, hospice staff and all who cared for mom. Also, to the visitors that would stop in to spend time with mom at the Pine Haven Care Center.