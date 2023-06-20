Ann M. Kruger, 65, Cold Spring

February 4, 1958 - June 17, 2023

A celebration of life will be held 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond for Ann Marie Kruger who died peacefully on June 17, 2023 at the Paynesville Hospital after a hard fought battle with squamous cell carcinoma. The visitation will be held from 1: 00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Ann was born February 4th, 1958 to Claude and Bernadette (Kraemer) Schreifels. Ann grew up on the family farm North of Cold Spring, MN with her parents and brother Michael. Ann was working at Central Canvas in St. Cloud when she met the love of her life. Ted and Ann married in May of 1979, and welcomed daughter Elizabeth (Liz) a year later. Central Canvas closed and Ann held various jobs until Central Canvas Manufacturing was reopened in St. Joseph. Ann worked there sewing boat covers, fish houses and other tasks for 20 years. Ann moved on to become an employee at Wolters Kluwer. Ann retired from Wolters Kluwer with the intent to help her grandsons William and Lukas get to and from school and be able to spend as much time with them as possible.

Ann crafted throughout her life, crocheting afghans and hand towels, painting small ceramics, and later sewing quilts. Ann enjoyed going on small “adventures”. From ducking into an antique shop, to finding just the right scrap in a fabric store, to finding a craft sale to “just checking out this place I heard of” Ann was always up for a road trip.

The family enjoyed camping and annual trips to Minnesota’s North Shore. Waking up in a tent, pop-up, trailer, and eventually VRBO’s then going to Hawk Ridge to count eagles and scouring the beaches for the elusive Lake Superior Agate produced many memories.

One of Ann’s greatest joy’s was becoming a grandmother. The boys kept her going throughout her cancer fight. Every time Ann was faced with a set back, she would say “I’m not done yet. I want to be there for the boys”. She fought until the very end.

Ann is survived by her husband, Ted; daughter, Liz (Tom) Hommerding; grandsons, William and Lukas; mother, Bernadette Schreifels; and brother Mike Schreifels.

Ann was preceded in death by her father, Claude.