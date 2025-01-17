Ann M. Backes, 91, Cold Spring

July 1, 1933 - January 16, 2025

Ann M Backes, age 91, passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, 2025, at the Assumption Nursing Home in Cold Spring, MN.

A memorial service will be held at a later date this spring… Ann’s favorite time of year.

Ann was born July 1, 1933, in St. Martin Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to John and Frances Olmscheid. She grew up on the family farm and went on to work as a waitress in St. Cloud, MN during her early adult life. On June 18th, 1955, she married Herbert Backes at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. They worked together raising a family on their farm (Farming, MN) until retiring in 1987. They were members of the St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Farming. After Herb’s passing in 2006, Ann moved back to St. Cloud. She enjoyed visiting the (still in the) family farm often and tending to her flowers. She also enjoyed her music (playing piano, singing, and dancing) and keeping her faith in God.

Ann is survived by her sons; Wayne (Christina), Willie (Karen), Gary (Lisa), and Gene (Mary); 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild, and many loving relatives and friends.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert; daughter, Ramona; baby boy, Jeffrey; parents, John and Frances Olmscheid; brothers and sisters, Nick (Emma) Olmscheid, Elizabeth (Alfred) Schlangen, Gilbert (Dorothy) Olmscheid, Theresa (Nick) Schaefer, Marie (Gilbert) Schoenberg, Alverna (Alfred) Enneking, and Catherine (Joe) Primus.

The family appreciates your support and well wishes!