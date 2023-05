May 3, 1930 - May 18, 2023

Anna Lochner, 93 year old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 18 at the Pierz Villa Nursing Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 26 at 12:00 P.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating.

The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11:15 AM. on Friday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN.