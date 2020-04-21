Anita Cecile Russell, 74, St. Cloud

December 2, 1945 – April 18, 2020

A private service will be held in honor of Anita Cecile Russell, age 74, of St. Cloud who died on April 18, 2020.

Anita married her husband Lawrence Russell on June 25, 1966.Anita was a homemaker who loved and cared for her children endlessly. She was a strong mother of eleven who had the patience of a saint and the kindness that kept our family together.

Survivors include her children; Kyle of St. Cloud, Brent of St. Cloud, Cary of Melrose, Neal of St. Cloud, Kelly (Shawn) Moore of Rice, Megan of Cold Spring, Melanie of Minneapolis, Kevin (Ash) Russell of Minneapolis, Justin of Portland, Derek of St. Cloud, and her 7 grandchildren.

She is also survived by her siblings; Kitty Zak of Rochester, Sue (Brian Laing) of Rochester, Julie (Tom) Soderberg of Embarrass, Jim of St. Cloud, Joe (Joanne) of St.Cloud, Paul (Diane) of Alexandria and Dan(Linda) of St.Cloud.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Russell, her son Shawn, her mother Dolores, her father Aloysius, her siblings; Charles and Theresa, six infant brothers and sisters, her brother Thomas, her sister Mary, her brother-in-law Richard Zak, and sister-in-law Karen Hommerding.

The family would like to thank the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital. A special thanks to the 2nd floor staff of St Benedict’s Senior Community.

Our mom was a tenacious soul who made an everlasting impression on all of us.

“In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill (unknown).”

