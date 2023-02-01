Angelo (Margaret) Haspert, OSB, 98, St. Joseph

November 10, 1924 – January 29, 2023

The Eucharist of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Sacred Heart Chapel, Saint Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph, Minn., for Sister Angelo (Margaret) Haspert, OSB, who died on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Saint Scholastica Convent, St. Cloud, Minn. Burial will be in the monastery cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Benson Funeral Home. Friends may call at Saint Scholastica Convent on Monday, February 6, 2023, for a Prayer Service at 3 p.m. followed by visitation until 4:15 p.m., or for a Prayer Vigil at 7 p.m. at Saint Benedict’s Monastery. Visitation continues at 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral on Tuesday, February 7.

Margaret Haspert, the sixth of John and Elizabeth (Renner) Haspert’s 11 children, was born November 10, 1924, in Richardton, N.D., where she attended St. Mary’s Grade School and High School. In September 1942, Margaret entered Saint Benedict’s Monastery and became a novice in June 1944, taking the name S. Angelo. She made first monastic profession on July 11, 1945, and perpetual monastic profession on July 11, 1948. She celebrated her Golden Jubilee in 1995, 60th anniversary of profession in 2005, and 75th anniversary in 2020.

A graduate of the College of Saint Benedict (CSB), S. Angelo earned a bachelor’s degree in Latin with minors in philosophy and history, as well as a master’s degree in theology at the Benedictine Institute of Sacred Theology, Saint John’s University, Collegeville, Minn. S. Angelo did further study at Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wis, Sienna Heights, Adrian, Mich., Saint John’s School of Theology, Collegeville, Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, Calif., and received a certificate of Theological Studies at the Jesuit School of Theology, Berkeley, Calif. She also completed a two-year internship program in spiritual direction at Saint Benedict’s Monastery.

S. Angelo ministered in secondary education at Cathedral High School, St. Cloud, teaching religion, Latin and history, and at Saint Benedict’s High School, St. Joseph, teaching religion. For several years, she served as novice director at Saint Benedict’s Monastery and was a member of the theology department at CSB. Following retirement from CSB, she continued as an educator, including teaching a semester in the Bahamas and in the monastery’s lifelong formation. As a member of the monastery’s Studium program, she wrote commentaries on scripture and served in the Spirituality Center, including as a spiritual director. In 2014, she moved to Saint Scholastica Convent, where she undertook a ministry of prayer.

In addition to the sisters in her Benedictine community, S. Angelo is survived by her brother, Arnold (+Teri), nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward (Elsie), Reverend Eugene and John (Patricia), and sisters, Hilaria (James) Hinds, Martha (George) Blatner, Bertha, Bernadette, Bernice and Marie.

Please direct memorial gifts to the Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict Outreach Ministries.