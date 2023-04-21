Angeline A. Woolhouse, 93, Big Lake

June 4, 1929 - April 20, 2023

Funeral services will be at 12:00 Noon on Friday April 28, 2023 at the Riverside Church, 20314 County Road 14 Big Lake, MN., for Angeline A. Woolhouse, 93 of Big Lake who died Thursday April 20, 2023 at the CentraCare Monticello Care Center. Pastor Skipp Machmer will officiate. Visitation will be at 11:00 AM at the Church in Big Lake and will continue one half hour after the services with burial to follow at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery, Big Lake. Arrangements have been entrusted to William Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake.

Angeline A. Woolhouse was born June 4, 1929 in Granite Ledge Township, Benton County, Minnesota to John and Frances (Smelter) Wolak. She married Robert Woolhouse in 1949 and lived in Big Lake most of that time.

She is survived by her children; Barb (Joe) Holland of Big Lake, Al (Tammy) of Elk River, Char (Marty) Moshier of Pequot Lakes, Chris Edwards of Minneapolis, Chuck (Linda) of Elk River, Angie (Scott) Mertens of Elk River, Elaine (Kent) Mitchell of Aitkin, Debbie Berens, Dan (Tracy) of Cashton, WI, Rita (Gordy) Mach of Princeton and Anthony of Big Lake, thirty-three grandchildren, fifty-five great grandchildren and eight great- great grandchildren.

Angeline was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert in 1967, her son Adrian, sons-in-laws, Frank Edwards, Al Berens and five brothers and three sisters.