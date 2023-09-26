Andrew Lee Orsburne, 70, Princeton

June 26, 1953 - September 23, 2023

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday October 7, 2023 from 1-5PM at the VFW in Princeton for Andrew Orsburne, 70 of Princeton, who died Saturday, September 23, 2023 at M Health Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton.

Andrew was born June 26, 1953 in Milaca to Gaylord & Leona (Kelley) Orsburne. He grew up in Milaca. He served his country in the United States Marine Corp. He married Kathy Brick and they later divorced. Andrew enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing, working on cars and hanging out with friends and just having a good time. He spent a lot of time working and was a hard worker.

Survivors include his sons, Randy of St. Cloud; Bob of Princeton; grandchildren, Breanna (Talia) Orsburne-Cotten of Wadena; Justin Othoudt of Crosby; brothers and sisters, Terry (Diane) of Milaca; David (Karen) of Quamba; Raymond (Chris) of Finlayson, Roxanne (Joe) Freese of Milaca; Robin (Fred) Bachman of Milaca.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Dale.