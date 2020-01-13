Andrew “Andy” J. Telfair, 42, St. Cloud

August 10, 1977 – January 10, 2020

Andrew “Andy” Joseph Telfair, age 42, St. Cloud, MN, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 of natural causes.

A Private Celebration of Andy’s life will be held. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Condolences can be sent via Andy’s page at www.bensonfuneralhome.com.

Andy was born August 10, 1977 in St. Cloud, MN to Joseph and Rebecca Marie (Blaske) Telfair, Jr. After graduating from Apollo High School in 1996, he was employed by Footlocker in Crossroads Mall in various management positions. Andy later moved to the Phoenix, Arizona area and became employed at Republic West as a Project Manager (Home Remodeling Division), a position he took great pride in. He returned to St. Cloud 8 years ago.

Andy is survived by his father, Joseph Telfair, Jr. of St. Cloud, MN; mother Rebecca Marie Telfair of St. Cloud, MN; sister, Erin (Chris) Berg and their son, Joseph, of Freeport, MN; grandmother, Elizabeth Telfair; aunts and uncles, Kathy (Larry) Fasenmyer; Curt (Monica) Blaske, Anne Marie (Duane) Lembcke, and Robert Telfair; as well as great aunts and cousins.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Joseph E. Telfair, Sr, and Martin and Annella Blaske.

Andy’s wit, clever humorous nature and engaging smile will be missed.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.