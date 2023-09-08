Andrew “Andy” B. Rolfes, 88, Avon

February 15, 1935 – September 4, 2023

attachment-Andrew Rolfes loading...

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Andrew “Andy” B. Rolfes, age 88, of Avon, will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Andy was surrounded by his family when he passed away at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center on September 4, 2023.

Visitation will be from 4 – 7 PM on Tuesday, September 12th at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany and again at 10 AM on Wednesday, September 13th at Seven Dolors. Parish prayers will be at 4 PM Tuesday evening at the funeral home. The interment will take place in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are with Miller-Carlin Funeral Home of Albany.

Andy was born in Farming, MN to Rudolph and Bertha (Behnen) Rolfes. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959 as a Dental Specialist at Fort Benning, GA. Andy married Delores Berg on Labor Day, September 5, 1960, and they welcomed five children to complete their family. Andy and Delores raised their family in St. Cloud, but they also had a place at the lake where the family enjoyed swimming, fishing, and bonfires. Andy and Delores were able to fulfill their dream of building their retirement home at the lake where they enjoyed gardening and sharing their harvest with friends and family and spending time with their extended family. Andy lovingly cared for Delores during her illness and it is fitting that they were reunited on Labor Day in 2023. Andy loved sharing stories with his family, especially his grandchildren, about his childhood, his time in the Army, and his early working days. He also enjoyed trying new recipes where he could add his own touch, completing jigsaw puzzles, and an occasional trip to the casino.

Survivors include his children, Maynard (Arlette) Rolfes, Monticello; Sheila (Bill) Kloeppner, Shoreview; Roxanne (Troy) Gerads, St. Cloud; Michelle (Glen) Dufner, Avon; Marion’s partner, Tim Baker; his siblings Therese Backes, Leora (Jackie) Burg; Irene Schmidt; his grandchildren Jessica Schrofe, Amanda Hommerding, Benajmin Rolfes, Tyler Gerads, Travis Gerads, Jeff Rolfes, Brandon Baker, Jordan Dufner and Hannah Koepp; six great-grandchildren, as well as many other family and friends.

Andy was greeted in Heaven by Delores (2015), beloved daughter Marion Rolfes (2022), his parents Rudolph and Bertha Rolfes, and siblings, Martha Fasen, Raymond Rolfes, and Alma Lieser.

The family would like to thank the staff at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center and St. Cloud Hospital for their care during his illness and especially the staff at VA Building 49-1 for their kindness, support, and compassionate care they provided Andy and the family during his final days.