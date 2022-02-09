Amphitheatre to Be Built at Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park has continued to grow since it opened in 1985. I do remember it opening, and it was fun to go and watch the horse races, and then place a bet here and there after I was old enough to do so. I never really won anything to talk about, but enough to sometimes keep going onto the next race.

Since then, it has evolved into much more than just a horse race track.

Now, they are looking to build an amphitheatre. But, it isn't actually Canterbury Park building it...it's just planned on the property Canterbury Park is looking to sell about 40 acres to another business to build the amphitheatre.

According to a Press Release:

If this does go through, as expected, what are the plans for the revenue generated from the sale? Improvements! This is a good thing.

If this does go through, it will probably be a great thing for everyone involved. Another entertainment venue a bit south of the twin cities would be a good thing. Not only that, but it would also provide more jobs for the area.

For more information on Canterbury Park you can visit their website.

