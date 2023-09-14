Amazing Accomplishment as Youngest In History! She’s a Twin Cities Teen.

Did you ever watch the Queen's Gambit? It was a miniseries on Netflix. The title refers to the "Queen's Gambit", an opening play in chess. The show took place in the 50's and 60's and told the story of a fictional American chess prodigy on her rise to the top of the chess world. The character in the fictional series starts playing chess at the young age of 8 years old.

13 year old Alice Lee of North Oaks in the Twin Cities has her beat. She started playing chess when she was just 6 years old. Now at 13 she has already made history in the game of chess.

It all started for Alice Lee when she was accompanying her older brother to his chess club. Hanging with her older brother like little sisters do. But clearly it sparked something in her that has kept her interested ever since.

These days she's helping to put Chess in the spotlight, she's even made an appearance on Good Morning America.

Now 13 year old Minnesotan Alice Lee is the youngest American girl to become a Chess International Master. As if that isn't enough, according to KSTP TV she's also recently won an individual Gold Medal with the USA Team at the World Women's Team Championship in Poland.

Those are some amazing accomplishments for this young Minnesotan and I'm certain that's not the last we'll hear from her.

