August 12, 1985 - December 23, 2024

attachment-Amanda Juetten loading...

Amanda Carrie Marie Juetten, 39-year-old resident of Pierz, passed away on Monday, December 23 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

A Celebration of Amanda's Life will be held on Tuesday, December 31 at 11:00 A.M. at Fellowship Bible Church of Pierz with Pastor Brandon Bellomo officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at the church.

A full notice will follow.