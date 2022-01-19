Alvin Stumvoll, 100, Sauk Rapids

September 18, 1921 - January 16, 2022

Alvin Stumvoll, age 100 of Sauk Rapids passed away January 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family of natural causes. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 22, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Popple Creek. Rev. Dr. Timothy Rehwaldt will officiate and burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church on Saturday. There will be a prayer service Friday evening at 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Alvin Ross Stumvoll was born September 18, 1921 in Becker, Minnesota to Louis and Mary (Cox) Stumvoll. He grew up near Gilman and graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School, class of 1939. He married Rosalene Keske on July 6, 1945 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Dixville and the couple celebrated 76 1/2 years of marriage together. Alvin worked for Bell Aircraft in New York building airplanes during WW II. The couple lived and dairy farmed near Popple Creek all of their life. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing and gardening. Mostly, Alvin enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Rosalene, Sauk Rapids and children: Alvin E., Sauk Rapids; Gwendolyn Berg, Royalton; Marlys (Dennis Bodine) Packert, Sauk Rapids and grandchildren: Jennell, David, Naomi and Jamie Stumvoll, Vicki (Doug) Stich, Richard Berg II, Justin (Elizabeth) Packert, Kirsten (Daniel) Lodermeier and great grandchildren: Lainey Priglmeier, Terrace (Manjack Tong II) Karls, Tiffany (Dan Ziwicki) Karls, Magnalina (Tyler Nies) Karls, Michael and Alexander Lodermeier, James (Brooke), McKaela, and Annabella Packert, Layla Thompson, Katelynn Capko and great great grandchildren: Hunter Karls and Scarlett Bixby, sisters: Ernestine LeMaster, ILL, Donna Jamieson, Bloomington and sister-in-law, Judy Stumvoll of Gilman. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Louis, Rodney and Duane and sisters: Arzella Schaapveld, Alice Wakeman and Adeline Thorsten. Pallbearers will be: Justin Packert, James Packert, Richard Berg II, Doug Stich, Daniel Lodermeier and Mark Priglmeier.