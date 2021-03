August 19, 1936 – March 7, 2021

Alvin E. “Al” Kirmeier, age 84 of St. Cloud died Sunday, March 7 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Survived by his wife, Patricia “Pat” (Lund) Kirmeier; children, Alan (Trish) Kirmeier; Jayson Kirmeier; Kari (Todd) Carstensen; Kristin (Jim Matthews) Kirmeier; and brother, Roger (Pat) Kirmeier.

Full service information will be given at a later date.