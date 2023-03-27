Alphonse Peter Pollock, 95, Little Falls and formerly Bowlus

October 6, 1927 - March 24, 2023

Alphonse Peter Pollock, age 95, a resident Little Falls and a former resident of Bowlus, MN passed away on Friday March 24, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 31 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Bowlus, MN. A visitation will be held on from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. The family is requesting no flowers, memorials are preferred to the Morrison County Food Shelf or the Morrison County Humane Society.

Alphonse Pollock was born October 6, 1927 at his home in Opole, MN to Joseph and Anna (Mastey) Pollock. He was the 4th of six siblings. He grew up in the Opole area and attended District 12 grade school.

At the age of 16, Alphonse went to work in the Twin Cities from October 1st until April 1st, returning each spring to help on his parents’ farm. His wages then were 75 cents an hour and he recalled being able to eat three meals on one hour’s pay. Each fall he worked with threshing crews in Minnesota and North Dakota. At the age of 18, he went to work for Swift Meat Packing Plant in South St. Paul and remained there for 12 years.

In 1951, Alphonse married Rosbie Habas. Though this relationship wasn't permanent, they did have four children together, Alan, Bruce, Janis, and John.

On January 10, 1955, Alphonse started Pollock’s Meat Market in Bowlus, MN in the building now owned by the Bowlus American Legion. He operated this business for 10 years. In August of 1966, Alphonse purchased the Citgo Gas Service Station in Bowlus and operated it as Pollock’s Oil Service. In 1967 he started the Bulk Plant and in 1968 he built a new station on the premises. On May 1, 1991, he sold the business and retired. He recalled the day he sold No. 2 fuel oil at 15 cents a gallon and gas at 27 cents a gallon.

Alphonse served his community on the Bowlus Fire Department for 35 years, many of those as Chief and Assistant Chief. He served a 4-year term on the City Council and did maintenance work for the city for several years.

Alphonse was a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Bowlus, and he did many volunteer works for this parish.

Following his retirement, Alphonse continued to reside in Bowlus until 2000. He then moved to Big Swan Lake where he lived until he moved to the Alverna Apartments in Little Falls in 2014. In 2021, Alphonse moved to an assisted living facility.

His favorite pastimes were hunting, playing cards, fishing, bowling, dancing, woodworking, gardening, listening to Old Time Music, watching the MN Twins and Vikings, raising mink, and visiting with family and friends. After retiring, his most enjoyed activities were traveling the Midwest and going dancing every week with Mert. Al took great pride in the 4 homes he built throughout his lifetime; three in Bowlus and one on Big Swan Lake.

Alphonse is survived by sons and daughter: Alan of Afton MN, Bruce (Karen) of Bowlus, Janis Zumbrunnen of Monticello MN, John (Kim) of Burtrum, MN. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. He is survived by brother, Leroy (Betty) Pollock of Opole MN, and a sister-in-law, Elaine Pollock of South St. Paul.

He was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Anna Pollock; brothers, Curtis and Benedict Pollock; sisters, Adeline Czeck and Delphine Dombovy and grandson, Dion Pollock. He also was preceded in death by his longtime friend and companion Mercedes (Mert) Schultz.

Alphonse died on March 24, which also happened to be his longtime friend, Mert’s, birthday. We hope the two of them had a wonderful pain-free birthday celebration.