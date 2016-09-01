Alphonse A. Schindler, 88, St. Joseph

September 27, 1927 - August 29, 2016

Alphonse Schindler loading...

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Alphonse A. Schindler, age 88 of St. Joseph who passed away in Monday, August 29, 2016 at the St. Cloud Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Interment with military honors will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at the St. Joseph Parish Center, Heritage Hall. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.

Alphonse was born September 27, 1927 in St. Joseph, Minnesota to Henry and Theresia (Reischl) Schindler. He served his country in U.S. Army during WW II. Al was employed by the Great Northern Railroad and later by the Burlington Northern Railroad as a carman for 42 years retiring in 1986. He was member of St. Joseph’s Parish.

Al is survived by his brothers and sisters, John (Evelyn), Albert and Magdalene “Maggie” all of St. Joseph and Sr. Dalene, OSB of St. Scholastica Convent, St. Cloud; one nephew; three nieces; three grandnieces; and two grandnephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joseph; sisters, Sr. Martina, OSB, Sr. Elaine, OSB; and grandniece, Lindsey Johnson.

The family wishes to thank Centra Care Hospice and the St. Cloud Veteran Affairs Medical Center Hospice Staff members who generously cared for Al.