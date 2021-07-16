Alma C. Yamry, 99, St. Cloud

November 15, 1921 - July 13, 2021

Alma C. Yamry, 99, passed away peacefully at Assumption Community in Cold Spring on July 13, 2021. Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, JULY 20, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Parish prayers will be at 8:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, AUGUST 28, 2021 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen, followed by burial at the parish cemetery. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate.

Alma was born on November 15, 1921 in St. Stephen to Michael and Anne (Lampertz) Fiedler. She married Leonard Yamry on June 18, 1940 at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Together, they raised chickens, turkeys and were dairy farmers for many years. After selling the family farm, Alma worked at Engas Café in downtown St. Cloud. She liked to travel, go fishing and gardening. Alma was hardworking, ambitious and always kept busy. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and entertaining relatives and friends. She was a talented cook and a wonderful musician, playing the piano, violin and guitar. Alma could best be described as a strong willed, yet compassionate and kind woman. She will be sorely missed by those she loved.

Survivors include her children, Dorene Yamry of Sartell, Jeanette (Gary) Mancinelli of Tacoma, WA, Shirley Barrett of Showlow, AZ, Carol Moore of Albertville, Marilyn Meierhofer of Vadnais Heights, Ramona (Kenny Reeves) Yamry-Reeves of California, MO and Leonard (Sue) Yamry, Jr. of St. Joseph; son-in-law, Marlin Opatz of Sartell; 20 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Leonard in 2001; daughter, Diane Opatz; an infant son; brothers, Valentine and Frank Fiedler; sisters, Madeline Briese, Marie Vouk and Caroline Guck; and grandsons Shane and Sherwin Barrett.