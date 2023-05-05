Allie Roering, 11, Sartell

March 15, 2012 - May 4, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial for Allie Roering, age 11, of Sartell, will be Thursday May 11, 2023 at 11 AM at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, MN. Visitation will be on Wednesday May 10, 2023 from 4-7 PM and one hour prior to mass, all at the church. Interment will be at the Parish Cemetery. Allie passed away May 4, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Allie was born in Saint Cloud to Greg and Kelly (Schoenberg) Roering on March 15, 2012. Allie was a member of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, MN. Allie loved her family, school, music, her shows, and especially her brother. She was a happy girl from the moment she was born and her infectious laugh made others smile. Allie enjoyed the company of others and would often reach out to hold hands with anyone in her company. Despite her genetic condition, Allie’s constant positive attitude set an example of how to make the most out of each day and to enjoy the small moments. Allie will be missed dearly by those who knew her.

Allie is survived by her parents Greg and Kelly (Schoenberg) Roering, brother Aiden Roering, Sartell; Grandparents Nancy Roering (Special friend Larry Clark), Roger, and Joyce Schoenberg.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather Thomas Roering.

Family high encourages donations to the Crescent Cove Respite in lieu of flowers.

For donations call: 952-426-4711, or visit https://crescentcove.org/