Allen Schaefer, 86, Richmond

October 1, 1937 - October 17, 2023

attachment-Allen Schaefer loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Allen Schaefer, age 86, who died Tuesday at his home. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will be in the church gathering space on Saturday beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Allen was born on October 1, 1937, in New Munich, MN to Leo and Marie (Hoppe) Schaefer. He served in the U.S. Army as a tank operator. Allen married Doris Egerman on January 14, 1961, in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond.

Allen built, owned, and operated Schaefer Cabinet Shop until 2000. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, but most of all woodworking. He built more than 50 pieces including the altar at Sts. Peter and Paul church and parish.

He is survived by his wife, Doris; son, Clayt; son-in-law, Jack (Sandy) Grotkin; grandchildren, John (Sophia), Lauren (Emily), Chris (Ali), Cory (Abby), Dustin (Rainy); great grandchildren, Quinn, Otto, Riley; siblings, Irene Manuel and Ralph (Carol).

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Rhonda Grotkin; siblings, Rose, Robert, and Donald.