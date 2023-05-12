Allen L. Erickson, 43, St. Cloud

June 11, 1979 - May 10, 2023

Funeral Services will be at 12:00 PM on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Assembly of God in Willmar, MN for Allen L. Erickson, age 43 of St. Cloud, who passed away May 10, 2023 at his home. Pastor Paul McCullough will officiate. Lunch to follow the service. Visitation will be at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Allen was born June 11, 1979 in Willmar to Gary Erickson and Beata (Faehnrich) Erickson. Allen loved to hunt and fish, read, play hockey, travel, and play cards. He enjoyed bonfires and spending time with his dog Frodo. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, kind hearted spirit and his care and devotion for others. Above all he cherished time spent with his family.

He is survived by his mother Beata Erickson and step-father Steve Barber; children, Kylee Erickson and Eliana Erickson; brother Bryan Erickson; niece Olivia Erickson and nephew Carter Erickson

He is preceded in death by his father Gary Erickson and sister-in-law Jenilee Erickson