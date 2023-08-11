Allen J. Cerqua, 75, Princeton

March 29, 1948 - August 8, 2023

Allen J. Cerqua, age 75 of Princeton, MN, passed away on August 8, 2023, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton.

Allen Joseph Cerqua was born to Joseph Cerqua and Ellen (Robak) Kornovich on March 29, 1948, in Oak Park, IL. He grew up on the family farm in Foley, MN, until he enlisted in the United States Army in 1968. He was medically discharged a year later after honorably serving. After being discharged from the Army, Allen set out to become a concrete pourer. He worked in construction until his retirement, transitioning from concrete pouring to home building, and eventually becoming a construction foreman. Allen preferred to keep to himself, and he was very private in his daily life. When he did spend time with family, they enjoyed eating oysters or seafood together. Allen was an excellent cook, and he particularly enjoyed making Italian dishes since his grandparents emigrated from Italy. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Allen will be missed by his family and good friends, David Emslander and Esther Huehn.

Allen is survived by his son, Robert (Kelly) Cerqua of Missouri; three grandchildren; sisters, Darlene (Timothy) Pratt of Florida and Carol (Jim) LaFore of Foreston; half-siblings, Joseph, Wayne, and Laura; step-siblings, Billy, Barbara, Laura, Jack, John, and Patty; and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant son, Larry.