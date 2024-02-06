Allen G. “Al” Miller, 77, Clearwater

April 28, 1946 - February 3, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for Allen G. Miller, age 77, of Clearwater, who passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the St. Luke’s Parish Cemetery in Clearwater.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at the Daniel Funeral Home, Clearwater and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home, Clearwater.

Allen was born on April 28, 1946 to Earl and Clara (Ergan) Miller in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He honorably served his country in the United States Army as an MPC from 1965 until 1968. He was united in marriage to Patricia A. Geffeller on February 8, 1969 in Hudson, Wisconsin. Allen worked for the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center as a Health Technician retiring in 2009 after 30 plus years of service. He was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church, and the Clearwater American Legion Post #323.

Allen was a loving father and grandfather who loved to spend time with his family and friends. Camping was Allen’s passion and he also loved to go on cruises with his wife, Patricia. He also enjoyed spending time with his pets, especially his beloved dog, Chewbacca and beloved cat, Buster.

He is survived by his son, Michael (Tracy) of Elk Mound, WI; grandchildren, Austin of St. Cloud, Montana of Willmar, Aaron of Eau Claire, WI and Kyle of Elk Mound, WI; siblings, Shirley Christenson of St. Cloud and Delroy (Mary) of Highlands Ranch, CO; brother-in-law, Don Mathis of Andover; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Patricia; son, Wayne; sister, Brenda Mathis; and brother-in-law, Sherwood Christenson.

A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital for their loving and compassionate care of Allen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.