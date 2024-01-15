Allen “Al” M. Vasfaret, 69, Clear Lake

July 22, 1954 - January 11, 2024

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Maple Sheyenne Lutheran Church in Harwood, ND for Allen “Al” Vasfaret, age 69, who passed away Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. Rev. Timothy Stoa will officiate and burial will be at a later date at Ness Cemetery in Cooperstown, ND. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker, MN and one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church.

Allen Mitchell Vasfaret was born July 22, 1954 in Fargo, ND to Milo and Shirley (Dahl) Vasfaret. He was proud to have been raised on a farm near Cooperstown, ND and lived in Fargo, ND and Clear Lake, MN. Al married Lori Martin on August 24, 2013 in Avon, MN. He was department head in shipping/receiving for Fleet Farm for 26 years. In his earlier years, he sold cars and was a meat cutter. Al enjoyed riding horses, riding motorcycles, snowmobiling, fishing, playing cards especially poker, auctions, road trips with Lori, and cruising in his Camaro. He had a genuine heart, was very honest, and was most proud of Lori.

Survivors include his wife, Lori of Clear Lake, MN; step-son, Zach Altrichter of Becker, MN; mother, Shirley Vasfaret of West Fargo, ND; siblings, Gaylin Vasfaret of Fergus Falls, MN, Kyle (Tammy) Vasfaret of Long Prairie, MN, and Shelley (Mike) Sola of West Fargo, ND; aunt, Blanche Moore of Hope, ND; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Milo; and nephew, Brandon Sola.