Allan J. Welle, 78, Waite Park

October 29, 1940 – October 14, 2019

Allan J. Welle, age 78, of Waite Park, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at the St. Cloud hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 8:30 AM-10:30 AM at Church. Burial will be in the Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Allan Joseph Welle was born on October 29, 1940 in Meire Grove, MN to Wilfred and Ledvina (Berns) Welle. He grew up in rural Greenwald where he developed a strong work ethic working on the family farm. Allan graduated from Sauk Centre High School and attended St. Cloud Technical College for Construction Management. He was married to Carol Lembeck on July 10, 1965 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Spring Hill, MN. They later divorced. Allan was married to Marlys Haiden on 11-1-03 and they were married until her death on 8-17-04. Allan’s entire career was spent in building and construction management. His priorities were clear and well known, God, Family, occupation. Allan was led by the principle “Pride is My Guide” and was well known for his quality work and attention to detail. He enjoyed fishing, daily breakfast with friends, and the MN Twins and Vikings. More than anything he loved time with family, especially his children and grandchildren at the lake. Allan will be remembered as being a devout Catholic his entire life, for his strong faith, and for always being available and willingness to help anyone fix anything that needed fixing.

Allan is survived by his children, Grant of Waite Park, MN, John (Amanda) of Minnetrista, MN, and Jamey (Amy) of Rogers, MN; grandchildren, Alexandra, Madeline, Abigail, Matthew, Jack and Lilah Welle; sisters, Diane (Rob) Moritz of Waite Park, MN, and Grace (Dick) Carlson of Albany, MN; brothers, Tom (Marge) Welle of Sauk Centre, Roger (Joyce) Welle of Freeport, David (Jan) Welle of Rockville, MN, Mark (Lola) Welle of Sauk Centre, MN; and his former wife and best friend, Carol Wegman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Marlys Haiden, and brothers Kenny and Willie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, 116 8th Ave. SE, Little Falls, MN 56345 or The Poor Claire’s Monastery, Sauk Rapids.