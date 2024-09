February 23, 1949 - May 21, 2017

Allan 'Al' Henry, age 68, of Golden Valley and formerly Princeton passed away Sunday, May 21, 2017 at the Golden Valley Rehabilitation and Care Center in Golden Valley. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:30-1:00 PM on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Foley Funeral Home followed by a graveside service with full military honors at 2 PM at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.