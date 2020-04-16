All-Star Nutrition Motivating You to Stay Active With Challenge

ST. CLOUD -- If you've been struggling to find some extra motivation lately you're not alone.

As we spend more time at home, we probably find ourselves spending more time lounging around than we do being physically active.

All-Star Nutrition is challenging you to get off the couch and move around for a good cause. Store Manager Jordan Bialke they recently launched a Facebook group to hold people accountable and get back in a daily workout routine.

The community group is a place where people can share their knowledge, help support others and provide some tips to say on routine and stay motivated.

The page includes trainers from area gyms providing some at home workouts.

In the coming weeks All-Star Nutrition will kick-off their Motivation Challenge. Bialke says it's not about losing weight but helping people stay active.

That's the purpose, to get people to doing workouts consistently throughout the week, having them log their workouts and getting some cool prizes for it.

He says for every five challengers who complete it, they will donate a 28-day supply of meal replacement shakes to a first responders, fire fighter, health care worker or other essential worker.

Sign-ups for the Motivation Challenge will run through next Friday. For more information you can call 320-252-5004.