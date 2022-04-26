The World’s Biggest Bounce House is Coming to Minnesota This June

To answer your first question, yes adults are invited and encouraged to have fun!

The World's Biggest Bounce House is coming to Minnesota June 3rd through the 5th at Aquila Park in St. Louis Park.

There will be four different sessions you can book for bouncing with The Big Bounce America:

- Toddler Session for kids 3 and under with parents/caregivers ($19)

- Junior Session for those 7 and under with parents and caregivers ($32)

- Bigger Kids Session for all ages 15 and younger with parents and caregivers. ($32)

-Adults only session for those 16 and up. ($39)

All tickets for every session include a dedicated time slot on the World’s Biggest Bounce House, and up to three hours of unlimited access to airSPACE and SportSlam. The Junior, Bigger Kids, and Adult sessions also include unlimited access to The Giant inflatable as well.

The World’s Biggest Bounce House, supersized for 2022!

Sport Slam - New for 2022! Get competitive in this bouncy sports arena

The Giant - America's Biggest Inflatable Obstacle Course

airSPACE – Slides, Ball Pits and more!

Some special rules to consider:

- All attendees must wear socks at all times.

- Every attendee, both adults and children, requires a paid ticket to bounce on the inflatables.

- Everyone MUST behave like an overgrown child!

For ticket information, dates and times, and frequently asked questions, be sure to check out the World's Biggest Bounce House website.

